

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of Republican supporters are expected to gather for President Donald Trump's high-profile election campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday defying concerns of coronavirus infection.



Health experts have already warned of risks to the attendees as cases continue to rise in alarming pace in Oklahoma.



The President is set to address his supporters in The BOK Center that has an estimated capacity of 19,000 people.



According to an official quoted by CNN, around 100,000 people are expected to turn out at the Bank of Oklahoma Center to listen to Trump.



Trump prepares to hold his first major election rally since COVID-forced lockdown while facing setback in popularity in battleground states.



Although Oklahoma is a less affected state when compared to the national tolls, it is at the peak of daily confirmed cases as per Johns Hopkins University data.



Confirmed cases multiplied by nearly three times from May 1 to 9355 by Friday, and with 1,825 cases Tulsa is the worst-affected county in the state.



The Tulsa Health Department data shows Tulsa County currently has its highest weekly average for new cases at 73.9.



Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart warned at a news conference Wednesday that it is better to postpone Saturday's political event because large gatherings could make things worse.



But Republican state Governor Kevin Stitt is in favor of hosting the pivotal campaign rally.



'We're so excited to have you. Oklahoma's ready for your visit,' Stitt reportedly told Trump during a White House event Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de