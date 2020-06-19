

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) said that it has appointed Josh Weinstein as chief operations officer, effective immediately.



Weinstein's responsibilities will include oversight of major operational functions, including global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT and global auditing.



In addition, Weinstein will retain oversight of Carnival UK, the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard, which he managed directly for the past three years. Simon Palethorpe, currently president of Cunard, will assume added responsibilities in the role of president of Carnival UK.



Weinstein's tenure with Carnival has included 10 years as the company's treasurer, as well as five years as an attorney in the corporate legal department.



Before joining to Carnival, Weinstein served as a corporate attorney.



