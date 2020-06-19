Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Eine Mega-Spekulation heute als “temporäres Schnäppchen”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2020 | 18:28
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, June 19

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.7943 GG00BXDZMK6330th April 2020

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited April 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for April 2020 month end at 79.43 pence per share.

The decrease of 0.14 pence per share was primarily driven by the quarterly dividend payment of 0.375 pence per share during the month. With the dividend added back into the NAV, the month on month NAV movement is a positive 0.235 pence per share.

The income earned from the Company's underlying investments, as well as the pull-to-par from the Oat Hill 1 transaction, both contributed positively to the NAV. This was partially offset by the movement in the valuations of the interest rate swaps held across the portfolios, of which the Company is exposed to the proportion deemed to be ineffective under IFRS 9 accounting standards, as swap rates continue to fall.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations, given the current moratorium in mortgage markets.

More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:19 June 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.