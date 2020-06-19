UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.7943 GG00BXDZMK63 30th April 2020

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited April 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for April 2020 month end at 79.43 pence per share.

The decrease of 0.14 pence per share was primarily driven by the quarterly dividend payment of 0.375 pence per share during the month. With the dividend added back into the NAV, the month on month NAV movement is a positive 0.235 pence per share.

The income earned from the Company's underlying investments, as well as the pull-to-par from the Oat Hill 1 transaction, both contributed positively to the NAV. This was partially offset by the movement in the valuations of the interest rate swaps held across the portfolios, of which the Company is exposed to the proportion deemed to be ineffective under IFRS 9 accounting standards, as swap rates continue to fall.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations, given the current moratorium in mortgage markets.

More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:19 June 2020