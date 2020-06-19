

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has sent letters warning 30 more marketers nationwide to stop making false claims that their products and therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19.



The regulator said it is the seventh set of warning letters that it has sent as part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers from health-related COVID-19 scams.



In total, FTC has sent letters to 250 companies and individuals.



Most of the letters target 'treatments' the FTC has warned companies about previously, including intravenous (IV) Vitamin C and D infusions, supposed stem cell therapy, vitamin injections, essential oils, and CBD products. Other letters sent recently challenged claims that infrared heat, oral peroxide gel, and oxygen therapy can treat or cure COVD-19.



However, currently there is no scientific evidence that these, or any, products or services can treat or cure the disease.



The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 2191200, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Friday. The last time a figure higher than this was reported on May 9. The total death toll in the U.S. rose to 118,435.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

