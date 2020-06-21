ATX slightly better, we saw a strong week for S Immo and Porr. News came from Verbund, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Palfinger, Andritz (2), UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, Immofinanz, Do&Co, Austrian Post, Valneva, Agrana, Raiffeisen Bank International and Atrium Real Estate. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,48% to 2.318,6 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -27,25%. Up to now there were 52 days with a positive and 66 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 28,2% away, from the low 42,17%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,61%, the weakest is Monday with -1,03%. These are the best-performers this week: S Immo 9,06% in front of Porr 7,26% and Andritz 6,97%. And the following stocks performed worst: Strabag -8,7% in front of Kapsch ...

