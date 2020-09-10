

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended September 5th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims came in at 884,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 846,000 from the 881,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 970,750, a decrease of 21,750 from the previous week's revised average of 992,500.



