

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release June numbers for prime loan rates for one and five years, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the rate was3.85 percent for one-year and 4.65 percent for five-year.



The Philippines will see Q2 results for its consumer confidence survey; in the previous three months, the index score was 1.26.



Taiwan will provide unemployment figures for May; in April, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent.



Hong Kong will release Q1 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD42.79 billion and the financial account showed a deficit of HKD71.51 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

