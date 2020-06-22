

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) is planning to cut an additional 10,000 jobs through 2025, magazine Automobilwoche reported, citing unidentified company sources.



According to the magazine, the carmaker aims to outsource information technology services and cut positions in research and development.



Daimler said in November that it planned to reduce thousands of jobs worldwide by the end of 2022. It planned to save more than 1 billion euros in personnel costs by the end of 2022, with job cuts planned in both management and the indirect areas.



Meanwhile, the Automobilwoche reported that Volkswagen AG will move part of its commercial vehicles output to Poland and cut about 5,000 jobs at its main production site in Germany.



