

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L) announced that Adrian Sainsbury has been selected to succeed Preben Prebensen as Chief Executive, effective 21 September 2020. Preben Prebensen will formally step down as Chief Executive and a member of the Board on 21 September 2020.



Adrian has been Managing Director of the Group's Banking division and a member of the group Executive Committee since November 2016. He joined Close Brothers in 2013 as Chief Executive of the Commercial division. Adrian has previously held executive roles at Barclays, RBS and Bank of Ireland and was Chief Executive of ANZ Bank in Europe.



