

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved sharply in June, mainly due to the improvement in households' assessment of the general economic situation and an increased desire to buy, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index increased to -3.1 in June from -8.8 in May.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 12.6 in June from 9.6 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 7.5 in June from 3.3 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to 2.3 in June from -9.2 in May.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation increased to -33.4 from -36.2 in May. Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in June as the index rose to -4.4 from -11.6 in the previous month.



