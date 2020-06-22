

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales dropped in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 7.7 percent year-on-year in May versus a 5.6 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 16.9 percent fall.



Sales of motor vehicles, motor cycles, parts dropped 34 percent annually in May. Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 17.9 percent.



Sales of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, orthopaedic equipment, and textiles, clothing, footwear decreased by 14.1 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 14.9 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de