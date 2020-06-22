

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, although the upside remained capped after the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday and warned the pandemic is entering a 'new and dangerous' phase.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 6,306 after climbing 1.1 percent on Friday.



SEGRO rose 1.2 percent. The property development and investment company has announced the sale of City Park Vienna in Austria to Nuveen Real Estate for 65 million euros, in line with December 2019 book value. With the disposal, SEGRO exits from Austria, in line with its strategy.



JD Sports Fashion fell over 2 percent. The retailer confirmed that it has considered a number of strategic options for Go Outdoors and that Go Outdoors' directors have lodged Notice in Court.



Close Brothers Group dropped half a percent. The merchant banking group announced that Adrian Sainsbury has been selected to succeed Preben Prebensen as Chief Executive, effective 21 September 2020.



