

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT, NEPT.TO) announced Monday an expansion of its branded hand sanitizer product line with six new scented varieties, including Garden Mint, Fresh Linen, Orange Hibiscus, Eucalyptus, Fresh Lemon & Tea Tree, and Lavender.



The hand sanitizer product line is developed by Neptune Health & Wellness Innovations, in partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF).



The expanded hand sanitizer product line is expected to launch in July in the club store channel through one of the largest retailers in the world. Neptune's partnership with IFF allows for rapid product development and delivery to retailers to ensure products are on the shelf and available to consumers.



The Company expects expanded hand sanitizer revenues to be realized beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The strategic expansion into the Health & Wellness Innovation space was accelerated due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de