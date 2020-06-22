

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U. S. health officials, including the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to bagged salad products sold by three retailers.



According to the FDA, Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite. Food or water contaminated with it can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. It is generally transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water, and is unlikely to be transmitted directly from person to person.



The investigation was initiated following 76 confirmed cases of Cyclospora including 16 hospitalizations between May 11 and June 14.



The agencies also urged consumers not to eat ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand 'garden salads' containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots sold in six mid-western states.



Meanwhile, Hy-Vee has announced a recall of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product, though has not received reports of any related illness.



The agencies warned against ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from ALDI grocery stores, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco.



ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri, while all Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska. Further, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad were sold in Illinois.



The issue applies only to the store brand salads labeled as 'garden salads', while all other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers are declared safe.



The FDA has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak. It noted that the past cyclosporiasis outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and mesclun lettuce.



Last year, Mexican basil served at restaurants in four states was the likely source of a multi-state outbreak of 132 cyclospora illnesses.



In 2018, more than 500 people in 16 states were infected with Cyclosporiasis after eating salads from McDonald's restaurants.



