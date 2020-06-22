Acquisition will strengthen ServiceNow's industry-leading IT workflow capabilities to help customers accelerate digital transformation, enhance agility, and reduce risk.Santa Clara - ServiceNow announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Sweagle, a Belgium-based configuration data management company. The transaction will extend ServiceNow's DevOps and IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities, giving customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...