

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line said that it has extended its operational pause in North America through Sept. 30, 2020.



The company noted that following the cruise industry's announcement on Friday that it would voluntarily extend its pause in North America, Carnival Cruise Line is now cancelling all cruises through September 30.



Carnival initially announced a voluntary 30-day pause in operations on March 13, and has now extended that pause three times, reflecting the public health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Carnival is giving customers who wish to move their booking to a later date a rebooking offer that combines a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) and either a $300 or $600 Onboard Credit (OBC) that has proven very popular with their guests. The customers have the option to receive a full refund. The process is fully automated so that guests can submit their preference online and they have until May 31, 2021 to make a selection.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de