

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus infections returned to the April peak level in the United States.



With 28095 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,280,969, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Monday.



This is the second highest daily increase in new cases in 49 days. Sunday marked the worst case since May 1, when the daily COVID cases reached 31963.



However, in contrast, daily death toll due to the deadly disease fell to the lowest level in nearly three months.



With 283 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. rose to 119,977.



The last time a figure higher than this was reported on March 26.



Meanwhile, Phase Two of reopening is officially underway in New York City. In-store retail, offices, hair salons, barbershops and outdoor dining are back for business.



Thousands of employees are expected to return to work while many companies still advise their staff to work from home over coronavirus concern.



In a Twitter post, City Mayor Bill De Blasio reminded people who venture out to ensure face coverings and social distancing.



The total deaths in New York increased to 31125, and new cases rose to 387,936.



New Jersey (12939 deaths, 169142 infections), Michigan (6090 deaths, 67711 infections), Massachusetts (7857 deaths, 107061 infections), Louisiana (3105 deaths, 49778 infections), Illinois (6647 deaths, 136762 infections), Pennsylvania (6423 deaths, 85935 infections), California (5517 deaths, 178224 infections), Connecticut (4260 deaths, 45755 infections), Texas (2191 deaths, 112944 infections), Georgia (2643 deaths, 64701 infections), Virginia (1611 deaths, 57994 infections), Maryland (3066 deaths, 64306 infections), Florida (3161 deaths, 97291 infections), Indiana (2540 deaths, 42423 infections), Ohio (2700 deaths, 44808 infections), Colorado (1647 deaths, 30524 infections), Minnesota (1412 deaths, 32920 infections), Arizona (1349 deaths, 52591 infections) and Washington (1270 deaths, 28680 infections) are the other worst-affected U.S. states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de