

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) plans to start trials of an inhaled version of remdesivir and begin studies in patients with Covid-19 in August.



The company plans to produce more than two million courses of its potential Covid-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year. The company has also set up voluntary licensing agreements with nine generic manufacturers to increase supply of remdesivir.



Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine that is being studied in multiple ongoing international clinical trials. It is now being used to treat patients through emergency use authorizations and other access programs around the world including the United States.



Remdesivir is currently given to patients intravenously through daily infusions in the hospital.



An inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially be administered easier outside the hospital at earlier stages of disease. This can prevent the rise of the pandemic, Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de