

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H-E-B has issued a recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink for the potential presence of a milk allergen.



The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V's and Mi Tienda stores.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

