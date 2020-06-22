

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery that resulted in a very brief spell above the flat line in late morning, the Switzerland stock market tumbled and ended notably lower on Monday.



Rising worries about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, after reports showed a surge in new cases in the U.S. and several other countries rendered the mood bearish.



According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.



Brazil tops the list, reporting a big spike in new infections with 54,771 new cases.



The U.S. was next with 36,617 new cases as states in the South, West and Midwest see surges in new infections following recent reopening.



The benchmark SMI ended down 115.16 points or 1.12% at 10,151.13. It touched a low of 10,144.86 and a high of 10,272.94 in the session.



Richemont and Swatch Group both ended lower by about 2.6%. Alcon declined nearly 2%, while Sika and Novartis both lost 1.75%.



Novartis announced that it is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 due to a lack of participands, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy.



Swiss Re, Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Roche Holding and Lonza Group ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.



Among midcap stocks, Temenos Group, Barry Callebaut and Sonova lost around 2%. AMS and Straumann Holding both declined by about 1.85%, while Dufry, PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site ended lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.



On the other hand, Partners Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Logitech and Ems Chemie Holding gained 1.3 to 1.7%.



Most of the markets across Europe closed notably lower. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.76%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.76%, Germany's DAX slid 0.55% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.62%, while Switzerland's SMI closed lower by 1.12%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

