

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in June, and ay a faster rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 28.9.



That's down from 30.3 in May, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, backlogs, output prices, input prices and future output all continued to contract.



The data also showed that Japan's services PMI came in at 42.3 in June, up from 26.5 in the previous month. The composite index had a score of 27.8, down from 37.9 a month earlier.



