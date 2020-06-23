

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK) said it expects sales to be in the range of around 140 million euros to 145 million euros in the second quarter 2020 ending June 30, 2020, compared to 157.4 million euros reported last year. The decline is primarily driven by the decrease in demand due to global economic conditions, partially offset by continued strong demand in the semiconductor market.



The operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in the range of 3.0 million euros to 6.5 million euros, significantly lower than the previous year's 14.7 million euros. This is primary hurt by productivity loss due to sales declines and COVID-19 measures, product and market mix, and year-over-year increased expenses to drive market share growth.



The order intake in second quarter 2020 is expected to be at or slightly above last year's 144.9 million euros.



The company said it will announce detailed results for the second quarter and first half 2020 on August 4, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de