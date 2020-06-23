

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said that the Chairman of the Management Board, Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the company, effect today.



The company said its supervisory Board has approved the amicable termination of the management contract of Stephan Holzinger as of 30 September 2020.



