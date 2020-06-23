Anzeige
WKN: 704230 ISIN: DE0007042301 Ticker-Symbol: RHK 
Xetra
22.06.20
17:35 Uhr
18,380 Euro
+0,040
+0,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG 5-Tage-Chart
18,16018,36022.06.
18,14018,36022.06.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG18,380+0,22 %
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG Z.VERK18,800+5,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.