

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported net inflows for May of 0.67 billion pounds compared to 0.73 billion pounds, previous year. Closing funds under management was at 112.58 billion pounds.



For the five months to 31 May, net inflows was 3.85 billion pounds compared to 3.71 billion pounds, previous year.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said: 'We remain encouraged by the inflows we are continuing to experience and expect June gross inflows to be similar to May, though the short to medium-term impact of COVID-19 and economic volatility on our flows remains uncertain.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ST JAMESS PLACE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de