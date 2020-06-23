

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone flash PMI results are due at 4:00 am ET Tuesday. The composite output index is seen at 42.4 in June versus 31.9 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 121.04 against the yen, 1.1295 against the greenback, 0.9042 against the pound and 1.0675 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.



