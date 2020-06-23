

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish UK composite PMI survey data. The flash composite indicator is expected to improve to 41.0 in June from 30.0 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 133.83 against the yen, 1.2490 against the greenback, 0.9029 against the euro and 1.1816 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



