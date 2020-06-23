

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as the latest PMI figures beat expectations.



An initial 'flash' reading from IHS Markit showed that the U.K. manufacturing price managers' index improved to 50.1 in June from 40.7 in May. Markets had expected a more modest improvement to 45.2.



The services PMI also beat expectations, rising to 47.0 in June from 29.0 in May. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 39.1.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 53 points, or 0.85 percent, at 6,297 after losing 0.8 percent on Monday.



London Stock Exchange Group shares advanced 2.8 percent. The European Commission said it has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the exchange operator's proposed acquisition of U.S.-based Refinitiv for competition concerns.



Food producer Cranswick jumped 4.6 percent. The company said that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax grew 20.2 percent to 104.0 million pounds from last year's 86.5 million pounds.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals slumped 7 percent after Boehringer Ingelheim sold its stake in the British pharmaceutical company.



