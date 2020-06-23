

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As new infections spiking in half of U.S. states with reopening, cases in Florida surged to more than 100,000, becoming the seventh state to cross the mark in the country.



With nearly 3000 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of infections in the populous state increased to 100,217. A total of 3,173 people died of the deadly diseases so far in Florida.



Considering the alarming situation, the state health authorities have issued strict warning. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has urged people to wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state. He warned that if situation worsens, he may be forced to close down Texas again.



Separately, speaking in a television interview, President Donald Trump said that the total number of U.S. COVID deaths could go up to 150000 and beyond.



The coronavirus death toll in the United States passed 120,000 on Monday. With 26555 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,312,302, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Tuesday.



Health experts warned that Covid-19 cases are rising among young generation in the South and West.



CNN quoted former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser, as saying that he sees some real danger signs for the states of New York, New Jersey and Washington DC, which have entered their second phase of reopening.



After a lull in deaths and infections, New York reported 51 additional coronavirus-related fatalities Monday, taking the total death toll to 31176.



With 552 new infections, total cases rose to 388,488.



New Jersey (12974 deaths, 169415 infections), Michigan (6097 deaths, 67957 infections), Massachusetts (7873 deaths, 107210 infections), Louisiana (3117 deaths, 50239 infections), Illinois (6671 deaths, 137224 infections), Pennsylvania (6426 deaths, 86576 infections), California (5566 deaths, 184765 infections), Connecticut (4263 deaths, 45782 infections), Texas (2207 deaths, 117790 infections), Georgia (2648 deaths, 65928 infections), Virginia (1620 deaths, 58465 infections), Maryland (3074 deaths, 64603 infections), Florida (3173 deaths, 100217 infections), Indiana (2553 deaths, 42633 infections), Ohio (2704 deaths, 45537 infections), Colorado (1651 deaths, 30689 infections), Minnesota (1416 deaths, 33227 infections), Arizona (1351 deaths, 54599 infections) and Washington (1276 deaths, 28870 infections) are some of the worst-hit U.S. states.



