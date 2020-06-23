

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) announced final safety data from its Phase I pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics Study of Intranasal Racemic Ketamine (SLS-002). As per the Phase I PK/PD Safety Data, all doses were safe and well tolerated. There were no new or unique safety signals.



The company also announced the planned design of a double blind, placebo-controlled Proof of Concept study for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder to begin in the fall of 2020. The company is planning to initiate the PoC study in two parts: Part A is an open-label study of 16 patients, and will be followed by Part B which is a double blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 120 patients.



