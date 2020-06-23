

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. announced the transition of Mac computers to Apple silicon, its own processors, in a two-year process.



The company plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon, instead of Intel Corp. processors, by the end of the year. According to the company, the transition to Apple silicon represents the biggest leap ever for the Mac.



Apple also introduced macOS Big Sur, the next major release of macOS, which delivers its biggest update in more than a decade. macOS Big Sur includes technologies that will ensure a smooth and seamless transition to Apple silicon.



The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the developers can now get start building and updating their apps to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Apple silicon, which will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever.



According to the company, developers can easily convert their existing apps to run on Apple silicon, taking advantage of its powerful technologies and performance. They can also make their iOS and iPadOS apps available on the Mac without any modifications.



The company is also launching the Universal App Quick Start Program to help developers get started with Apple silicon. The program provides access to documentation, forums support, beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode 12, and the limited use of a Developer Transition Kit.



Further, Apple said it will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come, and has also new Intel-based Macs in development.



In early June, Bloomberg reported about Apple's plans to replace chips from Intel in Mac computers with its own Arm-based main processors.



The decision to make the shift reportedly was taken after Intel's annual chip performance gains slowed and noting that sticking to Intel's road map would delay or derail some future Macs.



Apple earlier said it is using technology licensed from Arm Ltd., which is affiliated to SoftBank Group, and is different from the underlying technology in Intel chips.



In 2018 as well as earlier this year, Apple had hinted at its efforts to create own chips and move away from Intel.



Arm-based chips are already being used in the laptops of Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Lenovo.



