

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) said that a U.S. District judge granted judgment in favor of the company on Monday, ruling that the company's competitor Aya Healthcare failed to prove any anti-competitive behavior by AMN Healthcare under federal antitrust laws.



'AMN Healthcare is thrilled but not surprised by the Court's ruling. We have always known that our business practices are legitimate, lawful, and procompetitive. In an apparent effort to distract us from our mission, Aya filed a meritless lawsuit,' said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de