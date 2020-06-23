

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services or AWS and Formula One Group (FWONA, FWONK) said Tuesday that are introducing six new, real-time racing statistics that will roll out through the 2020 season.



This will begin with the launch of 'Car Performance Scores' at the season opening Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria July 3 to 5.



F1 and AWS had previously announced six F1 Insights, including Exit Speed, Predicted Pit Stop Strategy, Pit Window, Battle Forecast, Pit Strategy Battle, and Tyre Performance.



The two parties will now roll out six additional 'F1 Insights powered by AWS' stats as on-screen graphics from July through December of this season.



The six new statistics are Car Performance Scores, Ultimate Driver Speed Comparison, High-Speed/Low-Speed Corner Performance, Driver Skills Rating, Car/Team Development & Overall Season Performance, and Qualifying and Race Pace Predictions.



The new set of statistics that will be released this season will use a range of AWS services, including machine learning, to give fans the ability to compare their favorite drivers as well as cars and better predict race outcomes.



The new 'Car Performance Scores' isolate an individual car's performance and enables race fans to compare the car's performance to that of different vehicles head-to-head.



The 'Car Performance Scores' insight will display as an on-screen graphic that provides fans with a breakdown of a car's total performance using four core metrics - Low-Speed Cornering, High-Speed Cornering, Straight Line, and Car Handling.



Each F1 race car has 300 sensors that generate more than 1.1M data points per second transmitted from the cars to the pit. F1 relies on the AWS services to stream, process, and analyze that flood of data in real-time and present it in a meaningful way for F1 global TV viewers.



