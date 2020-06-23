

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products made by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV, citing potential presence of a toxic chemical.



FDA on June 17 had contacted Eskbiochem to recommend the company remove its hand sanitizer products from the market, but it is yet to take any related action.



The agency has now identified nine hand sanitizers containing methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects.



The affected hand sanitizers include All-Clean, Esk Biochem, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced, Lavar 70 Gel, and Saniderm Advanced, among others.



The warning was issued following FDA's tests on samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. Lavar Gel contains 81 percent methanol and no ethyl alcohol, and CleanCare No Germ contains 28 percent methanol.



The agency asked consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol to seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.



Methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.



The agency specially warned against young children who accidently ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute.



However, FDA has not received any reports of adverse events associated with these products.



Since the company is yet to take any action, consumers have been asked to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers.



FDA is taking strict actions against quality issues, and false and misleading claims with hand sanitizers, which are in huge demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol has been recommended by the CDC as an effective way to fight against the virus.



