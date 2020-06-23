

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said that Anthony DiSilvestro will join the company as Executive Advisor on June 29, 2020, and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on the date following the filing of the company's quarterly report, which is anticipated to be filed July 30, 2020.



DiSilvestro will succeed Joseph Euteneuer, who will leave the company as part of the company's previously announced transition plan.



DiSilvestro has nearly four decades of financial and leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Campbell Soup company, a role he held from 2014 to 2019.



He served in various other financial leadership roles at Campbell Soup Company since 1996, including Senior Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Controller, Chief Financial Officer of the company's North America and International divisions, and Head of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.



