

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) raised its second-quarter revenue outlook, due to stronger than expected demand for tablets, notebooks and wearable products, driven by the recent global shift to a 'work and learn from home' environment.



The company currently expects to continue to benefit from positive momentum in demand for these devices during third-quarter.



The company now expects revenue for the second-quarter 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$290 million to US$305 million. Previously, it was expected that revenue for the second-quarter to be in the range of US$260 million to US$290 million.



The company will publish its results for the quarter ending 26 June 2020 on 5 August 2020.



