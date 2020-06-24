

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported profit before tax of 53.6 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 compared to a loss of 42.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 5.4 pence compared to a loss of 4.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 6.0% to 93.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.9 pence compared to 8.5 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 847.1 million pounds, up 2.8% on the prior year. Branded revenue increased by 3.9% to 705.6 million pounds, while non-branded revenue declined 2.5% to 141.5 million pounds.



In light of the strong first quarter's trading, the Group expects to exceed current expectations for fiscal 20/21 revenue and trading profit, despite the Group incurring some additional operational costs across its supply chain. First quarter Group revenues are set to increase approximately 20% compared to the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PREMIER FOODS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de