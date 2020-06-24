

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Wednesday that Pekka Lundmark will start his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer on August 1. This is one month earlier than previously scheduled timing of September 1.



Rajeev Suri, Nokia's current President and CEO, will leave his current position on July 31, 2020 and continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.



While announcing the news of appointment in March, Suri was said to leave his current position on August 31.



Nokia noted that the change in scheduled date was due to Fortum having appointed a new CEO as of July 1, 2020 and after a one-month transition period Pekka is available to take over at Nokia.



Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a energy company based in Finland.



