

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee chain Starbucks said it expanded its summer menu by adding a few cold coffee beverages and a plant-based sandwich.



The coffee retail giant has partnered with Impossible Foods, that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products, to sell Impossible breakfast sandwich made with Impossible Sausage produced from Plants. The sandwich contains a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese and will be served on artisanal ciabatta bread. This new breakfast sandwich is available at the majority of Starbucks locations throughout the U.S.



The new summer menu also includes Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam, Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam, two coffee drinks with almond milk foam topped either with cinnamon or dark cocoa. In California and Midwest, Starbucks has also introduced Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam, broadening markets for oat milk.



These new menu additions are now available for customers to order in Starbucks App and Starbucks Delivers through Uber Eats.



'Starbucks aspiration is to become resource positive. This aspiration, coupled with the insight that our customers are looking for more plant-based choices, has inspired the development of exciting and delicious plant-based beverages and food,' said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks.



95 percent of the company-operated stores in the U.S are now open, in line with its expectation of opening more than 90 percent of the stores by the end of June.



