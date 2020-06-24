

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate rose for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in May from 5.8 percent in April. Economists had expected a rate of 6.1 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 105,400 in May from 110,400 in the same month last year. In April, the number of unemployed persons was 99,900.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 130,400 in May from 121,800 in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent in May from 5.7 percent in the prior month.



