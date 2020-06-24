

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech National Bank decided to leave its key interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, after cutting it for three straight meetings.



The Bank Board of the CNB maintained the two-week repo rate at 0.25 percent.



The key interest rate was lowered by 75 basis points on March 26 and by 50 basis points on March 16 and another 75 basis points on May 7.



The discount rate was kept unchanged at 0.05 percent and the Lombard rate at 1 percent.



