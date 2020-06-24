

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said that it reached an agreement with the Federal State of Lower Saxony, the City of Wilhelmshaven and the industrial partners Rhenus and Uniper to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of a direct reduced iron or DRI plant with an upstream hydrogen electrolyzer at the deepwater port of Wilhelmshaven in Lower Saxony.



The company noted that the study includes potentially building a DRI plant and developing the necessary infrastructure for supplying it with raw materials, natural gas and hydrogen. The results are to be available by March 31, 2021 at the latest.



Salzgitter AG's CEO Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz J?rg Fuhrmann said, 'This is another concrete step in our process of evolving toward low CO2, hydrogen-based steel production underpinned by our prestigious SALCOS (SAlzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking) technology concept.'



The target envisaged is to produce two million directly reduced iron castings per year that will be transported by rail to Salzgitter and processed there into high-grade, environmentally compatible strip steel products in Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH's integrated steelworks.



