

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing that the sale of $47 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.330 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



Last month, the Treasury sold $45 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.334 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of its auction of $41 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



