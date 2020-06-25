

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, imports were worth NZ$3.99 billion and exports were at NZ$5.26 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$1.267 billion.



Japan will see April figures for its all industry activity index; in March, the index dipped 3.8 percent on month.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the Dragon Boat Festival. Hong Kong will be back in action on Friday, while China and Taiwan are off until Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

