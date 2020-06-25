

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined for the third straight month in April, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The all industry activity index fell 6.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 3.4 percent decline in March.



Among components, construction activity remained unchanged on month, after a 1.9 percent rise in March.



Industrial production fell 9.8 percent in April, following a 3.7 percent decrease in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity declined 6.0 percent in April, following a 3.7 percent fall.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 11.8 percent in April, following a 5.1 percent decline in the prior month.



