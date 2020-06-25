

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's market research group GfK publishes consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -12 in July from -18.9 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.53 against the yen, 1.0670 against the franc, 0.9058 against the pound and 1.1248 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GFK-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de