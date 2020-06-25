

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz has decided to leave the group after almost four years.



She will leave Johnson Matthey and step down from its board on 20th November 2020, the day after the publication of the company's interim results.



Anna will join London Stock Exchange Group or LSEG as CFO and a member of the board of LSEG plc (LSE.L).



Johnson Matthey said it has commenced a process to identify a successor to Anna and will announce an appointment in due course.



