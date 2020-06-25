

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) said, as a result of the considerable growth in the Bio-Medical division, which has more than offset any loss of revenues in the Networking & Cyber division, BATM now expects to report a substantial increase in fiscal 2020 revenues, at least 25% higher than last year and materially higher than market expectations. The Group also projects EBITDA significantly ahead of market expectations.



The Group's Bio-Medical division has performed exceptionally well throughout the first half of the year. The Networking & Cyber division was only slightly impacted by COVID-19 in first quarter of 2020, with sales remaining higher than last year. The Group anticipates the full year impact of the pandemic on the Networking & Cyber division will now be minimal.



