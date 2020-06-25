

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $195.9 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $149.4 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $197.9 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $197.9 Mln. vs. $154.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

