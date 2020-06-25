

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lemonade, Inc. said the company is offering 11 million shares of common stock under its initial public offering. The initial public offering is expected to be between $23.00 and $26.00 per share. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol, LMND.



Lemonade offers homeowners and renters insurance in the United States, and contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. The company is currently available for most of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.



