

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) said both paper machines and a majority of the converting operations at the Jackson, Alabama mill would continue to be temporarily idled during the months of July and August. The company will assess market conditions for a potential restart of operations at the mill in September 2020. The decision was taken due to lower demand for cut-sized paper products due to the pandemic.



Both paper machines and the sheet-converting operation at the Jackson Mill was temporarily idled in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de